Some slowdown likely in elections, confident of growth: Ashok Leyland

India’s commercial vehicle industry (CV) is “very strong” and will continue to grow even if there is “some slowdown” in an election year, says DHEERAJ HINDUJA, executive chairman of Ashok Leyland, which achieved a record volume in CV production in the first nine months of FY24. In a video interview with Shine Jacob, the businessman spoke about the company’s target of being among the top 10 CV makers in the world and external fundraising plans for Switch Mobility, its electric mobility subsidiary.
The commercial vehicle industry slowed down in FY22 and stayed so well into early FY23.