South Indian Bank is looking to expand beyond Kerala, says MD & CEO

Thrissur-based South Indian Bank is looking to expand beyond Kerala. The lender is also shifting its focus on loan mix to micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail, from the current bias towards corporates, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer PR Seshadri said in an exclusive telephonic interview with Shine Jacob. Edited Excerpts:



Growth during the first quarter has also come from corporates at over 40 per cent, while you were betting big on MSMEs and retail. What’s your loan mix strategy like?

We have a two pronged strategy. One is to make our