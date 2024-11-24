'Subdued urban demand needs upward spiral': ITC's Sumant Bhargavan

Subdued urban demand has been weighing on the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector and needs an upward spiral. Sumant Bhargavan, ITC executive director, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt in a conversation at Virginia House in Kolkata that the company is focusing on multi-dimensional levers to drive growth while staying the course on product launches. Edited excerpts:

Urban demand stress has been playing out, is it a temporary blip or a structural issue?

An above average monsoon benefits the agrarian economy. Good monsoons are driving positive sentiment and we expect a pick-up in rural demand going forward. The acreage has also gone