Tally is investing heavily in AI to develop new product experience: Goenka

We have over 2.3 million licensed customers and over 7 million users in more than 100 countries across various business segments, said Goenka

Tejas Goenka
Premium

Tejas Goenka

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Tally Solutions, India’s largest homegrown accounting software maker, is focusing on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector as it sees huge untapped potential there. It has launched TallyEdge, its account aggregator subsidiary, with an aim to work closely with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to provide easy financial services access to MSMEs. Tejas Goenka, managing director (MD), Tally Solutions, talks about the company’s growth strategy and expansion plans, among others, in a video interview with Ayushman Baruah.
First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

