Tally is investing heavily in AI to develop new product experience: Goenka

Tally Solutions, India’s largest homegrown accounting software maker, is focusing on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector as it sees huge untapped potential there. It has launched TallyEdge, its account aggregator subsidiary, with an aim to work closely with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to provide easy financial services access to MSMEs. Tejas Goenka, managing director (MD), Tally Solutions, talks about the company’s growth strategy and expansion plans, among others, in a video interview with Ayushman Baruah.