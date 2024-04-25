Tata Consumer to strengthen distribution in smaller towns for growth

Tata Consumer Products announced that it had signed pacts to acquire noodle and sauces player Capital Foods and premium tea brand Organic India for a cumulative sum of Rs 7,000 crore. In an exclusive interview, SUNIL D’SOUZA, the managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Consumer Products, talks about the reason behind both acquisitions with Sharleen D’Souza. Edited excerpts

When do you expect to see an improvement in performance in the core portfolio of India business?

Now, for both of these (salt and tea) categories, the medium to long-term aspirations are about 5 per cent volume and a couple of bps