Tata Consumer will look for more organic, inorganic buys: MD & CEO

Tata Consumer Products announced that it has signed pacts to acquire Capital Foods and Organic India, Sunil D'Souza talks about the reason behind both acquisitions

Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Consumer Products
Sunil D'Souza, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Consumer Products

Sharleen Dsouza
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
Late Friday evening, Tata Consumer Products announced that it has signed pacts to acquire noodle and sauces player, Capital Foods, and a premium tea brand, Organic India, for a cumulative sum of Rs 7,000 crore. In an online interview, Sunil D’Souza, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) speaks about the reason behind both the acquisitions with Sharleen D’Souza. Edited excerpts: 


How will both these acquisitions play out for Tata Consumer Products?

Both these acquisitions play out perfectly well into our already-defined platforms that we have articulated for Tata Consumer.

In tea, we have always talked about premiumisation.

Topics : Tata Consumer Products Tata Tea FMCG Tata group

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon