Tata Consumer will look for more organic, inorganic buys: MD & CEO

Late Friday evening, Tata Consumer Products announced that it has signed pacts to acquire noodle and sauces player, Capital Foods, and a premium tea brand, Organic India, for a cumulative sum of Rs 7,000 crore. In an online interview, Sunil D’Souza, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) speaks about the reason behind both the acquisitions with Sharleen D’Souza. Edited excerpts:

How will both these acquisitions play out for Tata Consumer Products?

Both these acquisitions play out perfectly well into our already-defined platforms that we have articulated for Tata Consumer.

In tea, we have always talked about premiumisation.