Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Tata Steel capex guidance for this FY is ₹15,000 cr: Narendran & Chatterjee

Tata Steel capex guidance for this FY is ₹15,000 cr: Narendran & Chatterjee

TV Narendran and Koushik Chatterjee discusses a range of issues from the performance to debt reduction and capex

(From left) T V Narendran managing director and chief executive officer, and Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel
Premium

(From left) T V Narendran managing director and chief executive officer, and Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel

Ishita Ayan Dutt
7 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after Tata Steel doubled its consolidated net profit in Q4FY25, TV Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, and Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, discuss a range of issues with Ishita Ayan Dutt during a video interview. Edited excerpts:
 
Tata Steel’s net profit in Q4FY25 jumped 112.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). What led to this performance?
 
Narendran: In Europe, the Netherlands moved from negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to a positive Ebitda over the last few quarters. The UK has not improved much in terms of Ebitda, but will start improving.
Topics : Tata Steel T V Narendran Steel Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon