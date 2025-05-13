Tata Steel capex guidance for this FY is ₹15,000 cr: Narendran & Chatterjee

A day after Tata Steel doubled its consolidated net profit in Q4FY25, TV Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, and Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, discuss a range of issues with Ishita Ayan Dutt during a video interview. Edited excerpts:

Tata Steel’s net profit in Q4FY25 jumped 112.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). What led to this performance?

Narendran: In Europe, the Netherlands moved from negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to a positive Ebitda over the last few quarters. The UK has not improved much in terms of Ebitda, but will start improving.