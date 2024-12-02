Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Tech investments are the future of hybrid work: Knight Frank's Lee Elliott

Tech investments are the future of hybrid work: Knight Frank's Lee Elliott

She highlighted that private wealth investors are diversifying portfolios and prioritising stable, income-generating assets

Lee Elliott, partner and global head of occupier research at Knight Frank
Premium

Lee Elliott, partner and global head of occupier research at Knight Frank

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Companies are adapting to economic challenges by offshoring to cost-efficient markets like India, optimising real estate, and investing in technology for efficiency. LEE ELLIOTT, partner and global head of occupier research at Knight Frank, in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee, also highlighted that private wealth investors are diversifying portfolios and prioritising stable, income-generating assets. Urbanisation drives growth in retail and warehousing, while India-based realtors must focus on innovation and sustainability to remain competitive. Edited excerpts:
 
How are companies adapting to current economic challenges? 
Companies are addressing current economic challenges by leveraging offshoring and cost-saving measures to enhance operational efficiency and
Topics : Technology Investment Knight Frank

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon