Tech investments are the future of hybrid work: Knight Frank's Lee Elliott

Companies are adapting to economic challenges by offshoring to cost-efficient markets like India, optimising real estate, and investing in technology for efficiency. LEE ELLIOTT, partner and global head of occupier research at Knight Frank, in an interview with Aneeka Chatterjee, also highlighted that private wealth investors are diversifying portfolios and prioritising stable, income-generating assets. Urbanisation drives growth in retail and warehousing, while India-based realtors must focus on innovation and sustainability to remain competitive. Edited excerpts:

How are companies adapting to current economic challenges?

Companies are addressing current economic challenges by leveraging offshoring and cost-saving measures to enhance operational efficiency and