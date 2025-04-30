Time to take the bet into near future; play the long game: HUL's Rohit Jawa

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) believes recovery is underway and consumption will start correcting given the macroeconomy actions. Managing director and chief executive officer Rohit Jawa speaks to Sharleen D’Souza and Dev Chatterjee on the levers of investments that the company has, trends showing rural resilience, volumes versus margins and more. Edited excerpts:

Is there a structural shift in consumption in India, as HUL delivered 2 per cent volume and revenue growth at a time when the economy grew at 6.5 per cent?

By looking at one quarter or one year alone, we will miss the big picture. Let's zoom