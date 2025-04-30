Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / Time to take the bet into near future; play the long game: HUL's Rohit Jawa

Time to take the bet into near future; play the long game: HUL's Rohit Jawa

Innovation is the lifeblood of our consumer goods business and that's how we will be able to achieve superiority, says Rohit Jawa

Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer, Hindustan Unilever
Premium

Rohit Jawa, President, CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited (Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Sharleen DsouzaDev Chatterjee Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) believes recovery is underway and consumption will start correcting given the macroeconomy actions. Managing director and chief executive officer Rohit Jawa speaks to Sharleen D’Souza and Dev Chatterjee on the levers of investments that the company has, trends showing rural resilience, volumes versus margins and more. Edited excerpts:      
 
Is there a structural shift in consumption in India, as HUL delivered 2 per cent volume and revenue growth at a time when the economy grew at 6.5 per cent?
 
By looking at one quarter or one year alone, we will  miss the big picture. Let's zoom
Topics : Hindustan Unilever Consumer goods HUL

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon