Getting people back to office was among toughest challenges: TCS' Lakkad

As Milind Lakkad prepares to hand over the reins to Sudeep Kunnumal after more than six years as chief human resources officer (CHRO) — and a 38-year career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — he looks back on a tenure defined by the pandemic, the Great Resignation, sweeping organisational shifts, and the company’s evolving focus on AI. In a joint conversation following TCS’ first quarter earnings in 2025-26, Lakkad and Kunnumal speak with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai about talent, technology, transition, and what’s next for the IT giant’s 600,000-strong workforce. Edited excerpts:

How do you look back on your 38