Traditional AI deployment of 70% companies has failed: BCG X executives

AI and GAI are beyond providing just efficiencies in data management, etc. It is about the transformation of business operations, said Sylvain Duranton, MD and senior partner, BCGX

Shivani Shinde
Nipun Kalra, Sylvain Duranton, BCG X
Nipun Kalra (Left), Managing Director & Partner, and head of BCG X in India, Sylvain Duranton (Right), Managing Director & Senior Partner; Global Leader, BCG X

Jun 11 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Sylvain Duranton, managing director & senior partner, and global leader, BCG X, and Nipun Kalra, managing director & partner, and head of BCG X India, in an interview with Shivani Shinde at BCG‘s Mumbai office say the implementation of generative AI within enterprises is not just about tech and tools but 70 per cent of it is about people too. They talk about how India is at an advantageous position when it comes to generative AI. Edited excerpts:
Where is India in the generative AI (GAI) cycle?
 
We did a survey recently, globally and in India, on AI and all other technologies, and found that India stood out. India is among the top three countries where people are optimistic about AI and GAI. India is among the bottom three when it comes to concerns and challenges regarding deployment of AI and GAI. I think this will be an asset for India, which can have a good run.
First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

