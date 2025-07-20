VinFast looks to develop ecosystem to support its EVs: CEO Pham Sanh Chau

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major VinFast last week started pre-booking of its models VF 7 and VF 6, which may go on sale in August after the inauguration of the company’s plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi this month. Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer at VinFast Asia, in an email interview with Shine Jacob, talks about the company’s India roadmap, plans to develop an EV ecosystem, and its openness to launch its full product lineup in the country, including two-wheelers. Edited excerpts:

Tesla is launching its product. Similarly, BYD already has a foothold here. How are you seeing the competition