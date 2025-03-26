We are building the complete solar supply chain: Indosol CMD Reddy

Indosol Solar, a wholly owned solar manufacturing company under Andhra Pradesh-based Shirdi Sai Electricals, was one of the first winners of Centre’s flagship production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacturing. Apart from Reliance Industries, it is also the only one building an end-to-end supply chain under the scheme. VISWESWARA REDDY, chairman and managing director, Shirdi Sai Electricals and Indosol Solar, shared details of Indosol’s solar manufacturing plans in an interview with Shreya Jai in New Delhi. He said the company plans to build an ancillary supply chain, claiming to be the first in the country to do so. Edited