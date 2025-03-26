Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We are building the complete solar supply chain: Indosol CMD Reddy

He said the company plans to build an ancillary supply chain, claiming to be the first in the country to do so

Visweswara Reddy
Visweswara Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited Group and Indosol Solar

Shreya Jai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Indosol Solar, a wholly owned solar manufacturing company under Andhra Pradesh-based Shirdi Sai Electricals, was one of the first winners of Centre’s flagship production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacturing. Apart from Reliance Industries, it is also the only one building an end-to-end supply chain under the scheme. VISWESWARA REDDY, chairman and managing director, Shirdi Sai Electricals and Indosol Solar, shared details of Indosol’s solar manufacturing plans in an interview with Shreya Jai in New Delhi. He said the company plans to build an ancillary supply chain, claiming to be the first in the country to do so. Edited
Topics : Q&A solar energy solar power

