Not looking to bring any strategic investor on board now: Ameera Shah

Metropolis Healthcare Executive Chairperson and Whole-time Director Ameera Shah talks about her plans for network expansion, and focus on B2C segment as well expansion of footprint in smaller towns of India. In a video interview with Sohini Das, Shah outlines her strategy for international business, and also talks about why she got in a new CEO. Edited excerpts:

How have the test mix and price hikes helped improve margins in Q1FY25?

The first structural lever is volume – patient and test volumes. We are doing more than industry numbers in terms of volume growth – 7 per cent patient