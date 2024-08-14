Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / Not looking to bring any strategic investor on board now: Ameera Shah

Not looking to bring any strategic investor on board now: Ameera Shah

In a video interview with Sohini Das, Shah outlines her plans for international business, and also why she got in a new CEO

Ameera Shah
Premium

Sohini Das
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:27 PM IST
Metropolis Healthcare Executive Chairperson and Whole-time Director Ameera Shah talks about her plans for network expansion, and focus on B2C segment as well expansion of footprint in smaller towns of India. In a video interview with Sohini Das, Shah outlines her strategy for international business, and also talks about why she got in a new CEO. Edited excerpts:


How have the test mix and price hikes helped improve margins in Q1FY25?

The first structural lever is volume – patient and test volumes. We are doing more than industry numbers in terms of volume growth – 7 per cent patient

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon