There's a major push to electrify last-mile delivery: TII's Arun Murugappan

Chennai-based Murugappa Group-promoted Tube Investments of India (TII) is expanding its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) market by entering the small commercial vehicle (SCV) and tractor segments. About six months after launching its three-wheeler, it has already captured a 35 per cent market share in South India, says ARUN MURUGAPPAN, executive chairman of TII. In an exclusive interview with Shine Jacob, Murugappan discusses the EV road map, semiconductor plans, and the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India III (FAME III) wish list. Edited excerpts:

You are the makers of iconic cycles like BSA and