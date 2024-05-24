We are on the path to carbon neutrality, says JLR India MD Rajan Amba

British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata Motors arm, is set to bring six new electric vehicles (EVs) to India by 2030. In an interview with Sohini Das, RAJAN AMBA, managing director, JLR India, says there is still demand for ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles but consumers are committed to the battery electric vehicle (BEV). Edited excerpts.

You are doing plug-in hybrids globally. What is your plan for India?

We offer them to our customers in India. However, there is still significant demand for ICE vehicles in this country. The primary focus is largely to bring products in demand -- Range