Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

We are seeing great interest in AI, GenAI from clients: Sandeep Dutta

Sandeep Dutta, Senior Managing Director and Lead - India Business, Accenture, talks about the challenges faced by clients and how technologies like GenAI can help them stay ahead

Sandeep Dutta, Senior Managing Director, India Business, Accenture
Premium

Sandeep Dutta, Senior Managing Director, India Business, Accenture

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
As the largest IT services provider, Accenture is at the forefront of helping customers navigate the challenges of cost pressures and finding new revenue streams. India is a key talent hub for Accenture comprising about 300,000 people of its total headcount of 742,318. Sandeep Dutta, Senior Managing Director and Lead – India Business, Accenture, talks about the challenges faced by clients and how technologies like generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) can help them stay ahead of the curve, in an e-mail interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

What are some of the challenges being faced by companies across industries
Topics : Artificial intelligence Accenture information technology Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon