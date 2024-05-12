We are seeing great interest in AI, GenAI from clients: Sandeep Dutta

As the largest IT services provider, Accenture is at the forefront of helping customers navigate the challenges of cost pressures and finding new revenue streams. India is a key talent hub for Accenture comprising about 300,000 people of its total headcount of 742,318. Sandeep Dutta, Senior Managing Director and Lead – India Business, Accenture, talks about the challenges faced by clients and how technologies like generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) can help them stay ahead of the curve, in an e-mail interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

What are some of the challenges being faced by companies across industries