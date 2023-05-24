Biocon IPO after integration of Viatris market: MD & CEO Shreehas Tambe

In this section

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Very strong India story will play out going ahead: JSW Steel Joint MD & CEO

After the acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business last year and Serum Institute Life Sciences doubling its investments to $300 million, Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) now., managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Biocon Biologics talks about the company’s IPO roadmap, investment plans and Viatris integration, in a Zoom interview with. Edited excerpts:

Serum Institute has invested around $150 million in Biologics before and they had actually given $150 million as a loan to Biocon Ltd. With the statutory approvals not going through, they were keen on completing their investment in Bio

Shreehas Tambe, managing director and chief executive officer of Biocon Biologics

