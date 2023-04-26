Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar

In this section

Sale of high-value policies picked up from mid-Mar: Kotak Life Insurance MD

Green hydrogen-based engine, power plant to come up by 2025: Wartsila CEO

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life CEO & MD Kannan

A quick pivot to demand helped realise good growth: HCLTech's C Vijayakumar

GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD

Mercedes-Benz Energy signs deal with Lohum to recycle EV batteries

Govt catching up, plans to develop infra to assess new-tech vehicles

Luxury carmakers likely to see faster electric vehicle transition

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, says Bain & Co report

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is all set to reposition itself as a serious electric vehicle (EV) player. It is surveying the lightweight tractor segment and the international markets for expansion of its farm equipment business. Executive Director, in conversation with Sohini Das, shares the company’s vision.

MEAL is a separate company we spun off that got valued at $9.1 billion. We have fund-raised with British International Investment. We will fund-raise eventually with a like-minded partner.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com