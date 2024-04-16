We have a team that innovates with data science and AI: DTICI MD & CEO

Daimler Truck Innovation Centre of India (DTICI) in Bengaluru is the engineering and software hub for Daimler Truck, the world’s largest commercial vehicles (CV) manufacturer, headquartered in Germany. Raghvendra Vaidya, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), DTICI, talks about how the centre is driving innovation for the company and the growing importance of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive industry, in an email interview with Ayushman Baruah. Edited excerpts:

What is the role of DTICI in driving innovation for the company?

DTICI serves as the backbone for all innovation and technology developments for Daimler trucks and buses globally.