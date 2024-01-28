Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Enough liquidity to handle capex for growth cycle: JSW Steel Jt MD & CEO

Acharya says that the company is on track with its expansion plan

Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Steel
Premium

Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Steel

Ishita Ayan Dutt
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,415 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023-24 (FY24), surpassing Street expectations in a quarter marked by declining exports and retail sales. In a virtual interview, JAYANT ACHARYA, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the company is on track with its expansion plan. Edited excerpts:

JSW Steel’s net profit in Q3FY24 surged nearly fivefold year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), there was a drop.
 
JSW Steel had a very strong production performance — sequentially, we had an 8 per cent growth and Y-o-Y

Also Read

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

JSW Steel's production grows 12% to 2.32 million tonnes in October

JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

Digging deeper: Govt expects production of critical minerals in 4 years

We expect losses in the UK to be lower: Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran

Focus on reducing losses, bring in efficiency: Byju's India CFO Golani

Profitability issues to be fully sorted in next 5 yrs: IDFC First Bank CEO

Global investors willing to pay premium for India story: Manraj S Sekhon

Our top priority is to continue focus on high-quality assets: P R Seshadri

Topics : JSW steel Steel Industry Metals & minerals heavy industry ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon