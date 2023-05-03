close

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

"The broader objective is that our renewables portfolio should be as large or as close to our coal-based portfolio by 2050," said NTPC Green Energy CEO Mohit Bhargava

NTPC Green Energy CEO Mohit Bhargava
NTPC Green Energy CEO Mohit Bhargava

NTPC Green Energy CEO Mohit Bhargava, an electrical engineer by trade, says that India’s biggest generator wants to dramatically increase its renewable portfolio to match that of coal-fired power. The power sector is the biggest polluter, accounting for 34 per cent of India’s emissions, a Mckinsey report has said. Being India’s biggest generator, NTPC has set a goal to increase its share of renewable generation at par with its thermal production to reduce its carbon footprint, and by extension contribute to India’s 2070 net zero target.
During Bhargava’s tenure, NTPC also set a benchmark of the lowest tariff in India by winning a solar bid of Rs 1.99/kWh, setting a new sectoral benchmark. But tariffs have since escalated, thanks to the rising cost of modules, higher funding costs, and an overall inflationary environment.
NTPC, with an installed capacity of over 70GW (65GW coal and gas), plans to be
First Published: May 03 2023

