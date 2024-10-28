We may lend to a telco if it gets AAA rating: PNB MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has turned down the request of Vodafone Idea (Vi) for fresh lending, said the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Atul Kumar Goel in a video interview with Harsh Kumar, adding that the possibility will only arise if the company gets AAA rating. Goel discussed the public sector lender’s latest quarterly results and its expansion plans. Edited excerpts:

What kind of effort is PNB making to increase deposits?

There are not many challenges in deposit growth for Punjab National Bank as we have more than 10,000 branches and have added almost 6