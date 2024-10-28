Business Standard
Home / Companies / Interviews / We may lend to a telco if it gets AAA rating: PNB MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel

We may lend to a telco if it gets AAA rating: PNB MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel

Goel discussed the public sector lender's latest quarterly results and its expansion plans

Atul Kumar Goel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank
Premium

Atul Kumar Goel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has turned down the request of Vodafone Idea (Vi) for fresh lending, said the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Atul Kumar Goel in a video interview with Harsh Kumar, adding that the possibility will only arise if the company gets AAA rating. Goel discussed the public sector lender’s latest quarterly results and its expansion plans. Edited excerpts:
 
What kind of effort is PNB making to increase deposits?
 
There are not many challenges in deposit growth for Punjab National Bank as we have more than 10,000 branches and have added almost 6
Topics : PNB Punjab National Bank Banking sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon