We see strong momentum for second half: HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar

C Vijayakumar, MD & CEO, HCLTech in a video interview with Shivani Shinde talks about the revenue guidance cut, growth drivers and hiring targets

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech
Premium

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

Shivani Shinde
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
HCLTech, which missed Bloomberg estimates for its second-quarter revenue but still managed to beat its larger peers in profit and revenue growth, expects to exit FY24 strongly. The information technology services major, however, slashed its top-line growth guidance for the current financial year to 5-6 per cent. C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCLTech, talks about the revenue guidance cut, growth drivers, and hiring targets in a video interview with Shivani Shinde. Edited excerpts:

HCLTech has signed one

Topics : HCLTech IT Services industry Q2 results

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon