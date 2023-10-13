We see strong momentum for second half: HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar

Business AI would be the next big bet for SAP: President & MD Kulmeet Bawa

HCLTech, which missed Bloomberg estimates for its second-quarter revenue but still managed to beat its larger peers in profit and revenue growth, expects to exit FY24 strongly. The information technology services major, however, slashed its top-line growth guidance for the current financial year to 5-6 per cent. C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCLTech, talks about the revenue guidance cut, growth drivers, and hiring targets in a video interview with Shivani Shinde. Edited excerpts:

