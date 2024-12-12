We should double in size in 5 years, says Bajaj Finance MD Rajeev Jain

Bajaj Finance has recently unveiled its long-range strategy for the next five years, where it said the company will pivot from financial technology to FinAI. RAJEEV JAIN, managing director of Bajaj Finance, shares the milestones the company aims to achieve in the next five years in a telephonic interview with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

Bajaj Finance has recently announced its next five-year growth road map, which will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). What was the thought process?

We have unveiled our AI technology transformation strategy. As a firm, we have generally been huge beneficiaries of using technology early.

We