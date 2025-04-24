We've still got enough runway to grow food and beverages: MD & CEO

Tata Consumer expects strong double-digit growth to continue in Q1FY26. In an exclusive interview, Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer, talks to Sharleen D’Souza about the company’s two acquisitions, consumption patterns and new targets. Edited excerpts

Do you expect strong performance to continue in FY26?

We have guided for consistent double-digit top line growth and Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) expansion this quarter. Ebitda was under pressure this quarter. As the new tea crop comes, we continue to do graduated price increases. We expect pressure on Ebitda margins in tea to go or lessen to