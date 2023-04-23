close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life MD & CEO Kannan

VNB has more than doubled and margins have expanded from 17 per cent to 32 per cent. So, given this, I would say, we have achieved more than we had told the market

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda
NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, BFSI Summit
Premium

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us
In his last interview as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company before superannuating in June, N S KANNAN, in conversation with Subrata Panda and Manojit Saha, talks about the company having achieved much more than the target it had set for itself and its focus in the current financial year (2023-24, or FY24). Edited excerpts:
The value of new business (VNB) has doubled. Margins, too, have nearly doubled from 2018-19. Would you say you have accomplished what you had set out to achieve?
VNB has more than doubled and margins have expanded from 17 per cent to 32 per cent. We have achieved more than we had apprised the market of. We walked the talk.
Or

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Covid was the moment of truth for the life insurance industry: Experts

ICICI Prudential Life's net profit rises 27% in Q4; VNB jumps 36%

Life insurers' retail protection biz down YoY, seen stabilising going ahead

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

Green hydrogen-based engine, power plant to be ready by 2025 : Wärtsilä CEO

Sale of high-value policies picked up from mid-Mar: Kotak Life Insurance MD

Brownfield expansion will give us 1,700 beds: Fortis Healthcare MD & CEO

Ahead of Suzume release, PVR says strong signals to grow anime genre

'Brokerage rates in India are among the lowest, need re-evaluation'

Topics : ICICI Prudential Insurance industry

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

We walked the talk on value of new business: ICICI Pru Life MD & CEO Kannan

NS Kannan, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, BFSI Summit
5 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain why Apple stores in India are a big deal

Apple
2 min read

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

Wipro
2 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
3 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself

Reliance Industries, RIL
1 min read
Premium

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY24, Adani tells banks

Adani
4 min read

Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China

Elon Musk
2 min read
Premium

30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, while unveiling Comet on April 19
4 min read
Premium

Apple's emerging India play, strategy notably different from Vietnam

Apple Inc, Apple
6 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon