We want to be a people-first organization: Goldman Sachs CIO Marco Argenti

Goldman Sachs, the storied American investment bank, is embracing generative AI (artificial intelligence) across its global operations, including its 9,000-strong workforce in India. In this exclusive interview with Business Standard, Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti discusses with Avik Das his strategic priorities, the evolving role of engineers, and why being people-first matters. Joining him, Gunjan Samtani, co-chairman and India head, talks of the future of the firm’s engineering hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Edited excerpts…

What are the three most important strategic priorities for you in the technology world?

Argenti: They are AI, movement to the cloud, and uplifting the quality