Litmus test awaits new Congress Prez Gaurav Gogoi ahead of Assam polls

“It’s a tough election. But it is winnable,” Gaurav Gogoi, new president of the Assam unit of the Congress, told Business Standard on the phone from Guwahati.

Gogoi is also member of Parliament from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat and is deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

The seat was previously held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Retaining Jorhat was a prestige issue for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who deployed considerable resources to defeat Gogoi. However, Gogoi, considered by younger voters as a promising politician from the Northeast, won the constituency by a comfortable margin of