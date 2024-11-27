We want to create an all-weather franchise: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently approved Amitabh Chaudhry’s re-appointment as managing director and chief executive officer at Axis Bank for three more years. Chaudhry, who took charge of the third largest private sector lender in January 2019, spoke to Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda in Mumbai, on what it takes to break into the top two private banks in the country. Edited Excerpts:

RBI has approved your appointment for another three years. What would you look to achieve?

Within 90 days of joining, we launched the growth, profitability, sustainability (GPS) strategy. On top of GPS, we have had