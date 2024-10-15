We want to embed our AI Force platform across our customers: HCLTech CEO

India’s third largest IT services player HCLTech’s Q2 FY25 numbers beat estimates on growth and profits. Chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) C Vijayakumar sounded confident about the macro situation, saying discretionary spend was better in Q2 than Q1. In a video interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about growth triggers, spend mindset and GenAI deal growth. Edited excerpts:

You have revised the revenue guidance up on the lower end. What stops you from upping the higher end of growth guidance?

We have to be cognizant of some macro and geo-political issues and also some