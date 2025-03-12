Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / We want to promote beauty entrepreneurship in India: Estee Lauder CEO

We want to promote beauty entrepreneurship in India: Estee Lauder CEO

ELC President and CEO tells how they are fostering entrepreneurship in India's rapidly expanding beauty market, navigating trade uncertainties, and leveraging artificial intelligence

Stephane de La Faverie, President & CEO, The Estee Lauder Companies
Premium

Stephane de La Faverie, President & CEO, The Estee Lauder Companies

Veenu Sandhu
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American cosmetics firm, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), established a partnership with the Startup India initiative through a memorandum of understanding with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday. ELC President and CEO Stéphane de La Faverie tells Veenu Sandhu in an interview in New Delhi how they are fostering entrepreneurship in India’s rapidly expanding beauty market, navigating trade uncertainties, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). Edited excerpts:
 
Can you give some details of the MoU signed today?
 
In October, during my last visit, we hosted a Beauty & You event where we received over 1,000
Topics : beauty care products Beauty & personal care CEO

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon