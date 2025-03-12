We want to promote beauty entrepreneurship in India: Estee Lauder CEO

American cosmetics firm, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), established a partnership with the Startup India initiative through a memorandum of understanding with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday. ELC President and CEO Stéphane de La Faverie tells Veenu Sandhu in an interview in New Delhi how they are fostering entrepreneurship in India’s rapidly expanding beauty market, navigating trade uncertainties, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). Edited excerpts:

Can you give some details of the MoU signed today?

In October, during my last visit, we hosted a Beauty & You event where we received over 1,000