AI has to remain under human control, says Microsoft's Brad Smith

RBI must seriously consider deposit licences for NBFCs: Ajay Piramal

Broking platform is completion of financial services strategy: PhonePe CTO

JSW to invest Rs 18,000 crore to expand cement business: Parth Jindal

This will be the best Diwali we've ever had: Amazon's Russell Grandinetti

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Highest Shiv shrine Tungnath tilting by 6-10 degrees; ASI keeping an eye

Dubai has laid out an ambitious $8.7 trillion economic plan in a decade under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to boost its position as a financial and innovation hub, said

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com