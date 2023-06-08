We will bounce back, it is a matter of two quarters: PVR Inox's Ajay Bijli

The merger of PVR and Inox, two of India’s largest film exhibitors, announced last year, is now complete and has made Ajay Bijli the head of the world’s fifth-largest multiplex chain by the number of screens. PVR Inox made Rs 3,869 crore in revenues last financial year, and owns 1,689 screens in 115 cities. It is not a perfect world for Bijli, but he tells Vanita Kohli-Khandekar in a telephonic interview that light is around the corner. Edited excerpts:
The news of PVR Inox shutting 50 screens…
The news of PVR Inox shutting 50 screens…
My statement during the earnings call was misinterpreted. A national debate has started on the state of the film industry because PVR Inox is shutting 50 screens. They completely missed the point that we are also opening 168 screens in the same catchments. Take Chandigarh for example. We opened there 25 years ago. That mall is over now, the escalators and elevators
