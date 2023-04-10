We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

In this section

After selling a significant stake to Singapore-based Temasek,, chairman, Manipal Group, says he would not want to dilute his stake below 30 per cent. Speaking toand, Pai confirms that going forward Manipal Health will look for a listing. Edited excerpts.

We have always wanted to have a long-term partner in health care. Most private equities have a 4-5 year window. Temasek was looking at a long-term investment in India, and this is what excited us. This isn't like a traditional investment from private equity. We were also looking for an exit for TPG, and that’s how the conversation started. We had some debt in the holding company which we wanted to pare. We thought this could be one way to look at it – we take care of our debt, we have a long-term partner. They have been with us for the

