close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

In a Q&A, Dr Ranjan Pai also confirms that Manipal Health will look for a listing going forward

Dev ChatterjeeSohini Das Mumbai
Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
Premium

Dr Ranjan Pai, chairman, Manipal Group

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After selling a significant stake to Singapore-based Temasek, Dr Ranjan Pai, chairman, Manipal Group, says he would not want to dilute his stake below 30 per cent. Speaking to Sohini Das and Dev Chatterjee, Pai confirms that going forward Manipal Health will look for a listing. Edited excerpts.
Why did you choose Temasek over others?
We have always wanted to have a long-term partner in health care. Most private equities have a 4-5 year window. Temasek was looking at a long-term investment in India, and this is what excited us. This isn't like a traditional investment from private equity. We were also looking for an exit for TPG, and that’s how the conversation started. We had some debt in the holding company which we wanted to pare. We thought this could be one way to look at it – we take care of our debt, we have a long-term partner. They have been with us for the
Or

Also Read

Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

Manipal Health may launch IPO after deal to buy AMRI Hospitals

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Temasek buys majority stake in Manipal Health in largest wellness deal

Tata Tech IPO: After 2 decades a Tata group firm will test public markets

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Not looking to raise funds right now, says Physics Wallah co-founder

IPO only after achieving overall profitability: PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam

We can raise money in our new venture firms in future, says Lupin MD

All our innovations have a bit of India in them: Siemens Healthineers CTO

Topics : IPO | Manipal Group | Q&A | M&A | Temasek

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon