We will not disturb Adani port at Vizhinjam: Kerala industries minister

Kerala is not focussing on big polluting industries and has instead identified 22 priority sectors including artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, spice processing, tourism, and logistics for the state’s growth, says industries minister P Rajeeve. In an interview in Delhi with Indivjal Dhasmana, the minister spoke about several initiatives the government is taking to woo businesses to these sectors and to project Kerala as an attractive destination for investors. Edited excerpts:

You have been promoting Kerala as an investment-friendly destination but has the Left Front government been able to shed its anti-business image?

One hundred per cent. If you look at