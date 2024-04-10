Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

We will use GenAI across our portfolio to simplify experiences: Cisco Prez

Chittilapilly talks about the progress of the Chennai plant, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and trends in tech spending

Daisy Chittilapilly, president, Cisco India and SAARC
Premium

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC

Ayushman Baruah
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 7:13 PM IST
Networking major Cisco is targeting $1 billion in revenue from its new manufacturing plant in Chennai. It is also deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) to unlock more value for its customers. Daisy Chittilapilly, president, Cisco India and SAARC, talks about the progress of the Chennai plant, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and trends in tech spending, in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts: 

Any update on Cisco’s manufacturing plant in Chennai. What products are you manufactured there?

We expect the first product to roll out soon. With this latest investment, Cisco will cater to the growing

Also Read

Cisco latest firm to announce job cuts; 2024 tech layoff tally hits 35,000

Only 4% of firms in India have 'maturity' to tackle cyber threats: Cisco

63% people believe digital services are crucial in holidays: Cisco

Cisco signs agreement with Karnataka govt to train 40,000 in cybersecurity

HCLTech, Cisco partner to launch AI powered Meeting Rooms Services

Quite a design rethink done to stay relevant, says Prestige Group CEO

Recency bias, global cues underpin elevated valuations: Sailesh Raj Bhan

India a significant player in shaping global 6G standards: Ericsson exec

We are optimistic about India story, says ITC's Director Hemant Malik

'Significant technological investment needed for cancer treatment in India'

Topics : Artificial intelligence Cisco Technology manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon