We will use GenAI across our portfolio to simplify experiences: Cisco Prez

Networking major Cisco is targeting $1 billion in revenue from its new manufacturing plant in Chennai. It is also deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) to unlock more value for its customers. Daisy Chittilapilly, president, Cisco India and SAARC, talks about the progress of the Chennai plant, small and medium businesses (SMBs), and trends in tech spending, in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

Any update on Cisco’s manufacturing plant in Chennai. What products are you manufactured there?

We expect the first product to roll out soon. With this latest investment, Cisco will cater to the growing