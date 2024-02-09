Will launch bids for monetising 725,000 carbon credits soon: EESL CEO

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Kapoor tells Subhayan Chakraborty that carbon credits accumulated by the company are being used to run a key scheme to deliver 600 million LED bulbs. He also elaborated on EESL’s plans for the Centre’s ambitious PM Suryodaya Yojana.

What is the update on the Gram Ujala project that plans to offer 600 million LED bulbs?

We financed the programme through carbon credits. We gave the bulk of 7 and 12-watt bulbs, costing Rs 80-90 at Rs 10 to rural households. For over 10 years, we have been financing the programme