Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Will launch bids for monetising 725,000 carbon credits soon: EESL CEO

Kapoor also talked about the contribution EESL will make in the recently announced PM Suryodaya Scheme

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Kapoor
Premium

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Kapoor

Subhayan Chakraborty Betul (Goa)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Kapoor tells Subhayan Chakraborty that carbon credits accumulated by the company are being used to run a key scheme to deliver 600 million LED bulbs. He also elaborated on EESL’s plans for the Centre’s ambitious PM Suryodaya Yojana. 

What is the update on the Gram Ujala project that plans to offer 600 million LED bulbs?

We financed the programme through carbon credits. We gave the bulk of 7 and 12-watt bulbs, costing Rs 80-90 at Rs 10 to rural households. For over 10 years, we have been financing the programme

Also Read

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Nipah virus update: No positive cases since Sept 16, says Kerala govt

Future India expansion will have Tier-II, -III focus: Verma and Wang

We expect 50-75 bps rate cuts from RBI: Bandhan AMC's Suyash Choudhary

Some slowdown likely in elections, confident of growth: Ashok Leyland

Plateful of vision: Sanjiv Puri takes us through ITC's ambitious menu

Quantifying capex is reassuring but expect it to change in July: L&T CFO

Topics : Kerala EESL Energy Efficiency Services Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon