Without incentives, people won't see reason to buy EVs: Dheeraj Hinduja

Dheeraj Hinduja, who is set to complete 15 years as the chairman of Ashok Leyland, tells Shine Jacob in an interview in Chennai, about the company’s expectations from the new government, as he outlines the strategy in the light commercial vehicles (LCV) category and Switch Mobility funding. Edited excerpts:

Your goal is to enter the top 10 global CV manufacturers in the future. What will be the role of exports?

Around 15 years ago, we only had two buses that were our mainstay for exports. Today, we have a strong portfolio, ranging from buses to trucks. We never used to