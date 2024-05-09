Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Working on AI to provide quality research: Share.Market CEO Ujjwal Jain

We have touched approximately Rs 19k cr every month of fresh money coming into the mutual fund industry, Jain said

Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market
Premium

Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share.Market, PhonePe’s stockbroking platform, is launching an “Intelligence Layer on Stocks”, a factor-based analysis of each stock, a first of its kind in the discount broking industry, says UJJWAL JAIN, chief executive officer, Share.Market. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Jain says factor-based analysis streamlines stock research for investors.

Why did you start Share.Market?

We started in 2016 with WealthBasket, the product. The number of people who opened demat accounts in India for the longest time was a very small market. After the discount broking era started and the complete digitisation of the KYC (know your customer) journey came
Topics : share market Mutual Funds equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon