Working on AI to provide quality research: Share.Market CEO Ujjwal Jain

Share.Market, PhonePe’s stockbroking platform, is launching an “Intelligence Layer on Stocks”, a factor-based analysis of each stock, a first of its kind in the discount broking industry, says UJJWAL JAIN, chief executive officer, Share.Market. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Jain says factor-based analysis streamlines stock research for investors.

Why did you start Share.Market?

We started in 2016 with WealthBasket, the product. The number of people who opened demat accounts in India for the longest time was a very small market. After the discount broking era started and the complete digitisation of the KYC (know your customer) journey came