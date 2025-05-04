Medicines are just one part of the solution: Zydus' Sharvil Patel

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences has recently forayed into medical devices and companion diagnostics. In a virtual interaction with Sohini Das, Zydus MD Sharvil Patel says medicines are only a part of the solution. Edited excerpts:

You have recently forayed into med-devices. What is your game plan?

When we looked at our next 10–15 years’ strategy, we changed our name from a pharmaceutical company to a life-sciences organisation. We would like to play a larger role beyond pharmaceuticals alone, where we can offer better value to patients in a more holistic manner. Medical devices, companion diagnostics, early diagnostics — these are areas