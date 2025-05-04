MedTech multinationals bet big on India, eyeing global hub status

Several multinational medical devices makers are focusing on deepening their presence in India by expanding their local manufacturing footprint as well as research capabilities — a move that could catapult India into a strategic hub for the global medical technology industry.

ALSO READ: India's medtech industry goes local to develop high-end equipment Companies such as Siemens Healthineers and Philips are expanding their footprint in India, signalling a broader shift from India being only a sales destination to becoming a global production and innovation base.

Siemens Healthineers, one of the approved applicants under the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive