Adani, Jindal, and JSW in fray as 21 bidders file EoIs for GVK Energy

Adani Group, JSW Neo Energy and Jindal Power Limited are among 21 bidders that have submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) for acquiring GVK Energy Limited, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, according to people in the know.

The prospective list of resolution applicants also includes Vedanta Group, Torrent Power Limited and Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited, among others.

Among the bidders, Sarda Energy’s plan to acquire SKS Power Generation received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2024.

GVK Energy Limited was promoted by the GVK Group and set up as a subsidiary of GVK Power and