Home / Companies / News / Adani, Jindal, and JSW in fray as 21 bidders file EoIs for GVK Energy

Adani, Jindal, and JSW in fray as 21 bidders file EoIs for GVK Energy

Adani Group, JSW Neo Energy and Jindal Power are among 21 firms that submitted Expressions of Interest for GVK Energy, which is under insolvency proceedings at NCLT

A detailed invitation for EoIs was issued on July 7, 2025 and subsequently extended till August 24, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group, JSW Neo Energy and Jindal Power Limited are among 21 bidders that have submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) for acquiring GVK Energy Limited, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, according to people in the know.
 
The prospective list of resolution applicants also includes Vedanta Group, Torrent Power Limited and Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited, among others.
 
Among the bidders, Sarda Energy’s plan to acquire SKS Power Generation received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2024.
 
GVK Energy Limited was promoted by the GVK Group and set up as a subsidiary of GVK Power and
