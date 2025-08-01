Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
24x7 power: Nasdaq-listed ReNew set for a round-the-clock start

The last leg of the peak power project's commissioning, set up in the Koppal district of Karnataka, will include the installation of a wind turbine

Sumant Sinha, chief executive officer of ReNew
Puja DasNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Nasdaq-listed ReNew is in the process of commissioning its peak power and round-the-clock (RTC) projects, aimed at providing 24x7 renewable energy, according to a top executive. In contrast to pureplay solar or wind projects, the Sumant Sinha-led company is planning to start commercial production of these projects by combining wind, solar, and battery storage. While the peak power project will begin production this quarter, the RTC project may start by December. 
“We won India’s first hybrid bid (with battery energy storage systems) in 2020, and are now starting commercial production from the project, which will provide 24x7 assured and firm
