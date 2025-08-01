24x7 power: Nasdaq-listed ReNew set for a round-the-clock start

Nasdaq-listed ReNew is in the process of commissioning its peak power and round-the-clock (RTC) projects, aimed at providing 24x7 renewable energy, according to a top executive. In contrast to pureplay solar or wind projects, the Sumant Sinha-led company is planning to start commercial production of these projects by combining wind, solar, and battery storage. While the peak power project will begin production this quarter, the RTC project may start by December.

“We won India’s first hybrid bid (with battery energy storage systems) in 2020, and are now starting commercial production from the project, which will provide 24x7 assured and firm