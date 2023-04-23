30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

The share of electric vehicles (EVs) in MG Motor India's total domestic sales could rise to about 30 per cent in 2023-24, according to its President, Rajeev Chaba. The EVs' share in its total sales stood at 11.6 per cent in 2022-23.
MG Motor India unveiled its compact EV Comet, which has a range of 230 km per charge, last Wednesday. The company will start taking bookings for the Comet from May 15 onwards, Chaba noted.
Comet will be MG Motor's second EV in the Indian market. Its first electric car, ZS EV, a sport utility vehicle, was launched in India in 2020.
