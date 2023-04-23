close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

Comet will be MG Motor's second EV in the Indian market

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, while unveiling Comet on April 19
Premium

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, while unveiling Comet on April 19

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of electric vehicles (EVs) in MG Motor India's total domestic sales could rise to about 30 per cent in 2023-24, according to its President, Rajeev Chaba. The EVs' share in its total sales stood at 11.6 per cent in 2022-23.
MG Motor India unveiled its compact EV Comet, which has a range of 230 km per charge, last Wednesday. The company will start taking bookings for the Comet from May 15 onwards, Chaba noted.
Comet will be MG Motor's second EV in the Indian market. Its first electric car, ZS EV, a sport utility vehicle, was launched in India in 2020.
Or

Also Read

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

MG Motor ties up with gamer to design Comet EV for tech-savvy GenZ group

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025

TVS Motor Q2 net up 59% to Rs 373 cr amid slowdown, inflation roadblocks

Kia focuses on utility vehicle segment in India for long-term growth

Banking on good monsoon for a better 2nd half in smaller towns: Wipro

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY 24, Adani tells banks

Volkswagen focuses on premium products after selling 45% PVs in India

8 of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.17 trn in mcap; Infosys biggest laggard

Topics : MG Motor Electric Vehicles automobile manufacturer

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kia focuses on utility vehicle segment in India for long-term growth

Kia
3 min read

Banking on good monsoon for a better 2nd half in smaller towns: Wipro

Wipro
4 min read

Expect stable cash flows and earnings in FY 24, Adani tells banks

Adani
3 min read

Volkswagen focuses on premium products after selling 45% PVs in India

Volkswagon logo
3 min read

8 of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.17 trn in mcap; Infosys biggest laggard

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself

Reliance Industries, RIL
1 min read

YES Bank's Q4 net declines 45% to Rs 202.4 cr on higher provisions

YES Bank
3 min read

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 30% to Rs 9,122 crore on margin expansion

ICICI Bank
4 min read

Q4 results: ICICI Bank consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 9,852 crore

ICICI
1 min read

The runway for mortgage finance in the country is immense: Deepak Parekh

Mortgage
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon