$5 bn & counting: iPhones consist 62.5% of India's smartphone exports

In the first seven months of FY24, iPhones accounted for over 62 per cent of the total smartphone exports. The rest came from Samsung and other brands

Apple iPhone, iPhone
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Apple has exported iPhones of over $5 billion in value in the first seven months of FY24 (April-October) from India, notching up a staggering year-on-year growth of 177 per cent.

In April-October of FY23, the Cupertino-headquartered company through its three vendors in India had exported iPhones worth $1.8 billion, according to data from industry and government. The export of iPhones from India during the entire 2022-23 was worth $5 billion.

As a result of this upsurge, industry estimates that India’s smartphone exports in the same period hit around $8 billion, with an average run rate of over $1 billion every month. This is 61 per cent higher than the $4.97 billion worth of smartphone exports in the corresponding period last

Topics : Apple Apple iPhone sales iPhone sales in India Smartphone sales

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

