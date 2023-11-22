$5 bn & counting: iPhones consist 62.5% of India's smartphone exports

Apple has exported iPhones of over $5 billion in value in the first seven months of FY24 (April-October) from India, notching up a staggering year-on-year growth of 177 per cent.

In April-October of FY23, the Cupertino-headquartered company through its three vendors in India had exported iPhones worth $1.8 billion, according to data from industry and government. The export of iPhones from India during the entire 2022-23 was worth $5 billion.

As a result of this upsurge, industry estimates that India’s smartphone exports in the same period hit around $8 billion, with an average run rate of over $1 billion every month. This is 61 per cent higher than the $4.97 billion worth of smartphone exports in the corresponding period last