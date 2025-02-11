9 months, Rs 1.62 trillion: Apple iPhone revenue closes in on Tata Steel

Apple Inc’s iPhones assembled in India, achieved market revenues of Rs 162,000 crore (Rs 1.62 trillion) in India for the nine-month period of 2024-25 (FY25) — nearly matching the revenue of Tata Steel, the country’s largest listed manufacturing firm. Market revenue is the amount a firm earns from selling its products in domestic and export markets. Tata Steel’s revenue for the same period was Rs 162,324 crore (Rs 1.62 trillion).

Among manufacturing companies in India, only Tata Motors, at a consolidated level including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), had higher revenues at Rs 323,073 crore (Rs 3.23 trillion). However, its