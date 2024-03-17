Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A battle of delivery speeds: Blinkit, Zepto ignite quick commerce firestorm

Zepto's daily and monthly active user growth annually is faster than rivals, but Blinkit has more customers than Zepto

zomato
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a tentative start, quick commerce (q-commerce) is ablaze, with Blinkit and Zepto slugging it out in a market distinct from other competitors. The latest entrant is Flipkart, which is ramping up its infrastructure in around 12 cities where it will launch the service in the next six to eight weeks, taking on existing players such as Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, and BigBasket, among others.

According to data analysed from Sensor Tower by BofA Global Research, the daily active user (DAU) base of Blinkit has grown by 58 per cent between February 2023 and February 2024. However, Zepto has been far more

Also Read

Samsung ties up with Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in select cities

Zepto launches loyalty programme offering free delivery, discounts

Quick commerce major Zepto introduces Rs 2 platform fee for select users

Food, quick delivery platforms clock all-time high orders on New Year's Eve

Urban Indians ready to pay premium price for quick delivery: PwC report

Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Study

Despite IT slowdown, high demand for GenAI courses: Simplilearn CEO

Jindal Stainless supplies steel for Kolkata's underwater metro project

Decathlon to accelerate investments in India on production, expansion: CEO

Flipkart valuation declines by over Rs 41,000 cr in two years, says Walmart

Topics : Zepto E commerce firm Food delivery BofA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon