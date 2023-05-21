A new fintech world is upon us amid funding drought, lower valuations

“Some of this may have been brought about by regulatory changes, but even if you look at the number of unicorns created here, it is zilch this calend

Data from KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H2’22 shows that global fintech investment — via mergers and acquisitions (M&As), private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms — at $164.1 billion in 2022, was down 31 per cent over the year before. Indian fintechs held up better during this timeframe, attracting $6 billion, or a fall of 24 per cent.