Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Absence of local cell manufacturing biggest hurdle for EVs: RC Bhargava

Absence of local cell manufacturing biggest hurdle for EVs: RC Bhargava

MSIL Chairman R C Bhargava said India's EV growth is limited by the lack of cell manufacturing, high costs, and raw material dependence, as no company currently makes battery cells

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman
premium

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman

Deepak Patel
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava on Tuesday said the absence of local cell manufacturing is India’s biggest roadblock in scaling up electric vehicles (EVs). He noted that no company is producing battery cells in the country and that setting up a plant costs nearly Rs 20,000 crore apart from securing scarce raw materials.
 
China dominates the global battery ecosystem, controlling nearly 85 per cent of the world’s cell production capacity along with much of the processing of lithium and cobalt.
 
On the rare-earth magnet shortage caused by restrictions imposed by China since April, he said: “That may be
Topics : R C Bhargava Maruti Suzuki Electric Vehicles
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon